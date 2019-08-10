Jordan Henderson picks out key area in which Liverpool can improve after win over Norwich City

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson feels that there is still a lot that his team can improve on as they aim to lift their first league title in three decades.

The Reds started their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 win over newly-promoted Norwich City. An own goal from the Canaries skipper Grant Hanley put the European champions ahead before Mohamed Salah doubled their lead.

Virgil van Dijk added Liverpool’s third from Salah’s corner before Divock Origi scored the club’s fourth in his 100th appearance for them.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had many more scoring opportunities but were unable to cash in on them. Despite the scoreline, there were times when Liverpool’s backline was sluggish and gave Norwich some shooting chances.

Henderson feels that his team should improve in certain aspects and is hopeful that there will be improvement in the team because of their hunger for success.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Liverpool captain said: “It was the start of the Premier League, we wanted to go out and start really well, which we managed to do. We scored some brilliant goals and played well in the first half. In the second half we created some chances, but could have controlled the game a little bit better.

“There’s still improvement [to be made] but overall we’re delighted with the result and performance. It wasn’t so much defensively, we gave the ball away sloppy at times and we didn’t control the game with the ball, so in the transition we weren’t in great positions. That’s one thing we can improve on.

“But it’s the first game of the season – there’s going to be things that we need to improve on, look back on and work on. That’s only a positive for us. We’ll learn from tonight and want to improve in the next one.

“We just want to concentrate on our performance levels, consistency. We want to improve all the time as players. We’re a very hungry set of lads that want to improve all the time, get success. We’ve just got to continue to work hard, keep doing the right things and keep putting in good performances.”

After trouncing the Canaries, Liverpool play Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul. This will be Liverpool’s 5th appearance in the Super Cup, having won three of their previous four appearances.

Provided the Reds beat Chelsea on Wednesday, they will be just one short of equalling the tally of 5 Super Cups won by Barcelona and AC Milan.