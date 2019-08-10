Arsenal could have a serious physical specimen on their hands with Kieran Tierney, the ace broke this record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Mirror Football, Kieran Tierney didn’t waste any time when it came to impressing his new teammates at Arsenal, the Scottish ace broke a record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his Gunners medical.

As per BBC Sport, the north London club’s deadline day signed was bought for a fee of £25m – a record for Scottish football.

Mirror Football report that the Scotland international broke the record for the vertical jump – which was previously held by superstar Aubameyang.

Tierney was impressive with his his first attempt of 50cm but after being informed that this was just 4cm shy of Aubameyang’s record the Scotsman stepped up a gear and rose a whopping 55cm off the ground.

The Mirror claim that coaches were left stunned by the record, whilst teammate Rob Holding immediately congratulated the defender on his impressive achievement.

What’s more impressive is that Tierney has managed this feat despite the fact that he is still recovering from a hernia operation which will rule him out of the first few games of the new Premier League campaign.

Tierney looks as though he will become Arsenal’s first-choice left-back once he returns from injury, the ace will have to compete with the likes of Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal as he looks to prove himself as a bonafide Premier League player.

Arsenal’s official website also revealed that the former Celtic star will wear the No.3 shirt for the Gunners.

Both Monreal and Kolasinac have been unflattering with their performances for the Gunners in recent years so Tierney’s signing will hopefully instil a breath of fresh air at left-back.

Unai Emery will be looking to take the 22-year-old’s game to the next level in the coming years, there’s nothing to suggest that Tierney can’t follow the footsteps of Scotland teammate Andy Robertson in establishing himself as one of the world’s best left-back’s following a move to a Premier League giant.