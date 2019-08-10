The big game in the Championship comes in the lunchtime kickoff today as Leeds Utd take on another lower league giant, Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. Both these sides will be looking to push on. Will Leeds make it two wins out of two? Or will Nottingham Forest get that first win under their belt?

The Leeds v Nottingham Forest game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday August 10th 2019.

Leeds v Nottingham Forest takes place at Elland Road Stadium, Leeds, England.

Its been a turbulent few days for Leeds and their manager Marcelo Bielsa, who got their Championship season off to a flying star by disposing of a much fancied Bristol City side 3-1 at Ashton Gate, the ever reliable Pablo Fernandez stealing the show.

However that was followed up with the news that striker Kemar Roofe would be joining Anderlecht before the end of the transfer window. The 26 year old bagged 15 goals in 34 games for the Lilywhites last season as they just missed out on the playoffs, and that could be big blow to squad morale.

Not one to sit around, Bielsa has been quick to patch over the holes and has brought in 20 year old starlet Eddie Nketiah on a season long loan deal from Arsenal. The youngster is sure to be thrown in at the deep end and make his first appearance for Leeds in front of a partisan home crowd at Elland Road.

Nottingham Forest have seen something of a turbalent start to the season, getting off to the worst possible start with 2-1 home defeat at the hands of West Brom.

Off field matters have not helped, with former boss Martin O’Neil getting the boot after only five months in charge and Sabri Lamouchi coming in to the hot seat in time for the new start to the season.

The Tricky Trees have made signings during the transfer window, with Carl Jenkinson coming in on a three year deal from Arsenal, whole Albert Adomah and Sammy Ameobi have both made uninspiring moves to the City Ground.

It should probe to be another tough Championship encounter for Nottingham Forest, with Leeds eager to put in a convincing performance in front of their home fans and possibly set down an ominous marker for visiting teams.

Predictably, Leeds are the overwhelming favourites, their price of 8/15 offers a little bit of value and is sure to attract plenty of interest.

