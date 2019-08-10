Man United star still hasn’t signed a new contract despite agreement – ace could leave for free next summer

It was amazing to see the transformation that David De Gea went through since his big move to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid. He went from a being a skinny error prone keeper to being considered as one of the best in the world. According to reports, he still hasn’t signed his new contract.

The Sun reported that De Gea had agreed a deal in principle to sign a new six year contract worth around £350k a week last month. However they now suggest that the contract still hasn’t been signed.

This is despite his agent Jorge Mendes coming to Manchester to discuss it.

The story does go on to suggest that United do still expect him to sign the deal, but they must be concerned that he could leave for free next summer if he doesn’t.

The Times had previously linked the stopper with a big move to PSG so there would surely be plenty of interest in the Spaniard if it looked like he could become available. He was poor at times last season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be relying on him to get back to his best form this season.

The Spanish international has made over 350 appearances for Utd since arriving in 2011 and there’s no doubt the fans would be furious if he was allowed to go for free.

They have until January to tie him up before he could start to speak to other clubs about a pre contract agreement.