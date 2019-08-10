Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe could have moved to Manchester United as the Red Devils reportedly made a higher offer for him than the Gunners.

Arsenal had a pretty decent summer transfer window in which they signed Ivorian winger Pepe for a club record transfer fee of £72 million (€80 million) according to Sky Sports.

Unai Emery also saw David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli arrive, while William Saliba will return from a season-long loan deal next summer to hand them a boost too.

However, there were two clubs who made bigger offers to Lille for Pepe, 24, than the Gunners did.

According to Le10sport, Manchester United made an offer of above €90 million for Pepe to try and outbid Arsenal for the talented ace, but they couldn’t have paid that amount until Romelu Lukaku’s exit was secured. Since the Belgian’s transfer to Inter happened on deadline day in England, the Red Devils couldn’t go through with their offer for Pepe.

The report from Le10sport also claims that Atletico Madrid also made a higher offer for Pepe than Arsenal did. Again though, their payment was dependent on a departure.

There’s no doubt that Pepe would have been a strong signing for Manchester United but in the end, timing got the better of them.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils managed to make some good signings in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire to strengthen their defence. As far as their attack is concerned, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can rely on the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood to score goals this season as well as summer signing Daniel James.

Time will tell though if Pepe is successful at Arsenal and United live to regret their inability to make a move sooner to beat their rivals to his signature.