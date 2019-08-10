Manchester United have suffered a major blow in the pursuit of one of their prime targets for the future, the ace that could’ve cost £20m will now cost £70m next summer.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s likely that Manchester United will have to pay £70m for prime target Sean Longstaff next year, the report claims that the ace could’ve joined for £20m this summer.

The Sun understand that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the 21-year-old as a top target following his breakthrough campaign for Newcastle United last season.

The Daily Mail’s report centres around the numerous failings of United chief Ed Woodward in recent times, the Red Devils chief was tasked with bringing talented youngsters to Old Trafford this summer.

Longstaff made nine Premier League appearances for the Tyneside club before being hit with a devastating injury in the latter stages of last season, the star has now recovered and is expected to feature in Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Arsenal tomorrow afternoon.

It’s easy to see why Solskjaer is such an admirer of Longstaff’s talents, the ace looked cool, calm and composed under Rafa Benitez’s tutelage.

Despite his tender age, Longstaff didn’t look out of place as he dictated the midfield for the Magpies against experienced Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old’s signature would’ve solved a major crisis for United. The Red Devils’ midfield ranks are less than impressive following unflattering performances from their stars last season.

Former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic didn’t look at the races as he failed to get up to speed with the modern mould of midfielder that he was being pitted up against. Superstar Paul Pogba failed to nail down some consistency for the side.

Last season’s marquee signing – Fred, was one of United’s worst performers and his time at Old Trafford seems doomed.

Longstaff is a well-rounded midfielder that would challenge some of United’s underperforming stars, the ace has all the tools to step right into United’s starting eleven.

Will United rue their decision not to push for Longstaff’s signature this summer?