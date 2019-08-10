The latest update on Neymar’s future suggests that the Brazilian superstar is edging closer to an exit from PSG, will the superstar join Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Leonardo has suggested that superstar Neymar is on the brink of leaving the French giants after revealing that the club are in more ‘advanced talks than before’.

Leonardo also revealed that the 27-year-old won’t be featuring in PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Nimes this weekend, the tricky attacker is returning from an injury that ruled him out of Brazil’s triumphant Copa America campaign.

The Santos academy graduate was injured in a friendly against Qatar.

ESPN journalist Jonathan Johnson revealed the breaking news on Twitter after Leonardo was quizzed at a press conference:

Neymar no called up for Nimes clash. Discussions ongoing. "Talks more advanced than before, but no agreement. We will see what happens — everybody needs the future to be defined." #PSGNO — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) August 10, 2019

Leonardo didn’t give any hints as to where Neymar was heading though. Reports coming from Spain are conflicting, the ace is being heavily linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero suggests that the Catalan giants are ahead of their rivals in negotiations for the star, whereas Sergio Valentin claims that Madrid have already held ‘positive’ talks with Neymar’s team.

Barcelona are understandably keen on bringing the star back to the Camp Nou, Neymar left the Blaugrana for PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee of £198m, as per BBC Sport.

Neymar has established himself as one of the best players in the world since he first moved to Barcelona and one thing that’s certain is that Madrid or Barca would become instant favourites for the Champions League if they can land the star’s signature this summer.

Neymar has a difficult choice on his hands, the attacker can either return to Barcelona and rekindle a frightening relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. On the other hand, the superstar has the chance to be at the forefront of a new generation for Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. Just imagine Neymar and Eden Hazard on the wings for Los Blancos…