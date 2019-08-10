PSG are said to be eyeing up new Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe should the Frenchman leave the club in the coming years.

Mbappe has been brilliant for the French giants since joining the club, with the 20-year-old bagging a hugely impressive 61 goals and 32 assists in 88 games.

The youngster is one of the best and most promising attackers on the planet, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the player leave the club in the near future in order to pursue a new challenge.

And should this end up happening, it seems like PSG have a replacement lined-up in the form of wonder-kid Felix.

According to Don Balon, PSG have €300M to spend on transfers, and this budget could be increased even further should they end up selling Mbappe next summer.

The report also notes that the club will move for Felix should the former Monaco man leave, with the player available for €350M given that this is the release clause in his contract with Atletico.

Felix has only just moved to the Spanish capital, with the player swapping Benfica for Atletico earlier this summer, however despite this, it seems like the player could be set for another move in the near future should PSG come in for him.

Given how good Mbappe’s been for PSG, Felix would have some void to fill if he were to move to the Parc Des Princes to replace the Frenchman.

However, if his early form for Atleti is anything to go off, we’re confident the Portuguese talent would be up to the task!