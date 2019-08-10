Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to sign off on a mammoth contract offer for Neymar to beat Barcelona to his signing.

Speculation has been rife this summer over the Brazilian star’s future, with The Sun noting that both Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a raid on Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar has enjoyed a prolific spell with the reigning Ligue 1 champions having bagged 51 goals in just 58 games, but injuries have set him back and their inability to challenge for the Champions Leagues has been a red mark against his two years with the club.

With ongoing claims that he wants to leave this summer as noted in the report above, it remains to be seen who is able to prise him away from the French capital, with a return to Barcelona or a move to their bitter rivals seemingly the two options on the table.

According to Sport, Perez is ready to take a huge step towards reaching an agreement on personal terms with Neymar, as it’s reported that he’s prepared to him €40m-a-year on a five-year contract to convince him over a switch to the Bernabeu.

Time will tell if firstly they can reach an agreement with PSG as without that, agreeing on personal terms will mean little in the bigger picture.

Further, it’s suggested that a player exchange deal could materialise with Gareth Bale among the names being linked with moving in the opposite direction, but with no sign an agreement as of yet, it seems as though both Real Madrid and Barcelona are still some way off securing another marquee signing this summer.