Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed that he’s back in full training and it’s left these fans delighted that he’s made a quick recovery.

As noted by the Guardian, the 18-year-old suffered the setback in April after sustaining a ruptured Achilles, and has spent the summer in rehabilitation trying to make a full recovery.

Based on the image that he has posted on social media below, it looks as though he could be ahead of schedule as he’s back in full training and will be hopeful of pushing for a starting place in Frank Lampard’s XI sooner rather than later.

That will be a huge boost for the Chelsea boss as Hudson-Odoi had begun to show real quality towards the end of last season, and Lampard is expected to give a whole host of young players an opportunity to impress this year.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori will all potentially be in contention to play key roles, especially given that the club have had a transfer ban this past summer and haven’t been able to bring in reinforcements.

Time will tell when Hudson-Odoi will feature, as ultimately having recovered so well to get to this stage, the last thing that anyone will want is to risk him suffering a setback on his comeback trail.

In turn, he’ll likely continue to work on his match fitness and sharpness before returning to the fold for the senior side, but it’s certainly left these Chelsea fans over the moon that he’ll be back in action potentially in the early part of the campaign.

