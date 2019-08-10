Some fans hailed Ederson after he made a stunning double save to stop West Ham from scoring against Manchester City this afternoon.

In the 72nd minute of Manchester City’s Premier League opener against West Ham, Ederson stole the limelight from Pep Guardiola’s superb attackers with a sensational double save to ensure that the Premier League champions walked away with a clean sheet.

Ederson managed to deny Javier Hernandez’s effort before clawing over to the other side of the goal to stop Manuel Lanzini’s header from crossing the line.

Ederson had his own moment of glory in City’s sensational 5-0 victory.

Check out the Brazilian’s superb double save below:

Take a look at some reaction to the star’s wonderful shot-stopping efforts:

Ederson is so much better than Alisson man, how Alisson is Brazil's number one?! — X I I I (@CreadorDeJueg0s) August 10, 2019

And there’s people out there who claim to know about football and think alisson is better than ederson ???? — CaptainXhaka (@AmarTekkerz) August 10, 2019

Never tell me Alisson is better than Ederson. — Gregg Sullivan (@Grullivan) August 10, 2019

Ederson over Alisson every day of the week ? — James Ioele (@JamoEn) August 10, 2019

Ederson just confirmed he’s better than alisson — SaltNPepe? (@Bhowell61400) August 10, 2019

Ederson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the league, in my opinion he’s on the same level as Alisson. Neither Brazilian is better than the other.