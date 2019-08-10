Menu

Video: ‘Better than Alisson’ – These fans react to Ederson’s ‘world class’ double save for Manchester City vs West Ham

Some fans hailed Ederson after he made a stunning double save to stop West Ham from scoring against Manchester City this afternoon.

In the 72nd minute of Manchester City’s Premier League opener against West Ham, Ederson stole the limelight from Pep Guardiola’s superb attackers with a sensational double save to ensure that the Premier League champions walked away with a clean sheet.

Ederson managed to deny Javier Hernandez’s effort before clawing over to the other side of the goal to stop Manuel Lanzini’s header from crossing the line.

Ederson had his own moment of glory in City’s sensational 5-0 victory.

Check out the Brazilian’s superb double save below:

Take a look at some reaction to the star’s wonderful shot-stopping efforts:

Ederson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the league, in my opinion he’s on the same level as Alisson. Neither Brazilian is better than the other.

