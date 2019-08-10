It’s one of football’s iconic moments. Fabien Barthez stands and watches as a free kick looks like it’s going miles wide. all of a sudden it veers back towards goal and leaves the Frenchman looking foolish.

It was a free kick that earned Roberto Carlos legendary status. It didn’t even matter if he didn’t score that many afterwards either. There was sheer excitement whenever he would line up his trademark long run up to thunder another one goalwards.

It must be said there was anything but sheer excitement in the defensive wall, that must have been terrifying.

In a video tweeted by The Sun, he recreates THAT famous free kick.

Roberto Carlos still hitting swerve free-kicks aged 46… ? pic.twitter.com/sDDeqFWXrh — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) August 10, 2019

Admittedly the ball looks like an old fashioned “penny floater” but it’s still enjoyable to watch him swerve the free kick into the net.