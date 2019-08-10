Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita endured a difficult start to this afternoon’s clash with Everton after the wind prevented him from taking a goal kick.

Strong winds prevented Vicente Guaita from taking a goal kick against Everton today, the Crystal Palace stopper tried to restart the play on two occasions before the ball ran away because of the ghastly gusts.

Guaita, whose used to sunny Spain, will have no doubt been frustrated by the ordeal.

Check out the frustrating moment below:

Vicente Guaita having a hard time restarting play. #CRYEVE pic.twitter.com/OI06vShPA0 — Owuraku Ampofo (@owuraku_ampofo) August 10, 2019

Today’s clash between the two sides could be an exciting one, Everton have marquee signings Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin to call on off the bench as they look to get their campaign off to a successful start.