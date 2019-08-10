Gabriel Jesus fired Manchester City into the lead against West Ham this afternoon with a lovely instinctive finish, some great work by the Brazilian here.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 25th minute of City’s Premier League opener against West Ham after Kyle Walker charged down the right-wing.

The England international’s low cross into the box was turned into the back of the net after a lovely stroke from Jesus.

It initially looked as though Issa Diop turned the ball into the back of his own net, but replays show that Jesus managed to beat the defender to the ball with a tidy finish.

Check out City’s opener below:

Jesus has got off the mark, keeping the pressure on Aguero.