Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah started the season with a fine performance against Norwich last nights, fans may have missed this stroke of excellence from the star.

As well as getting himself a goal and assist in the season opener, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah proved to fans that he’s a team player with this exceptional backheel pass during last night’s 4-1 victory over new boys Norwich.

In the 47th minute of the clash Liverpool’s hopes of an attack seemed to have dwindled as Salah was pushed out by Norwich’s defender.

The 27-year-old played a superb backheel pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold to give the Reds the chance to extend their lead.

Roberto Firmino missed the chance to score Liverpool’s fifth of the night from the goal-line after losing his balance.

Check out the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner’s pass below:

Salah was in fine form last night and the Egyptian will be looking to stake a claim for a third successive Golden Boot – cementing his place as one of the Premier League’s best ever.