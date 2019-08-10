Man City boss Pep Guardiola believes that his side will have to break the 90-point mark yet again this season to win another Premier League title.

The Spanish tactician saw his side finish top of the pile last year after securing 98 points, with Liverpool finishing just a point behind them after a thrilling title race.

The year before that, City accumulated 100 points to finish 19 points clear, but only one in the three seasons previous to that did the champions finish with 90 points or above.

That shows how the quality level in the top sides has improved in recent years and what it now takes to finish top of the standings, and as seen in the video below, although Guardiola expects Liverpool to drop more points this season as they could struggle to match their brilliance from last year, he believes that Man City will need 90+ points once again.

It’s a fair assessment in truth as recent history would suggest that is becoming the norm now rather than an incredible achievement in its own right.

Whether or not the defending champions can achieve it again remains to be seen, as they’ll have to show the same desire and hunger to collect more trophies, while the Champions League will undoubtedly remain a top priority so that Guardiola can complete the set.

Time will tell who ends up with the trophy in May, but the Man City boss was also keen to stress that his players, staff and he himself are all focused on the more immediate future and what’s in front of them. For this weekend, that will be West Ham United away as they kick start their campaign.