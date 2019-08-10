Video: Raheem Sterling produces top-class finish as Man City coast at West Ham

Raheem Sterling got his season off to a fine start at West Ham on Saturday, scoring twice in the second half to lead Man City to three points in their opening game of the Premier League campaign.

The reigning champions would have hoped to respond to Liverpool’s win over Norwich City on Friday night with a victory of their own to make an early statement.

While the Hammers did threaten at times, City were a different class with some of their attacking play in breaking through their defence and creating goalscoring opportunities.

As seen in the video below, Sterling sprung the offside trap perfectly to set up a one-on-one situation, and he didn’t disappoint as he kept his composure and lifted a brilliant finish over the goalkeeper.

After establishing himself as a fundamental figure in their success over the past two years, the England international looks as though he’s recharged and ready to lead their pursuit of more trophies this season too.

He had a chance of a hat-trick shortly after, but assigned spot-kick taker Sergio Aguero stepped up and made it 4-0 to the visitors as they will be delighted with the way they’ve started the new campaign.