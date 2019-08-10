Sergio Aguero was bailed out by VAR after he missed a penalty for Manchester City against West Ham, the talisman scored with his retake.

In the 85th minute of the match Manchester City were awarded a penalty after Riyad Mahrez was brought down in the box after showcasing some lovely dribbling and footwork.

Sergio Aguero wasn’t ready to give Raheem Sterling the chance to seal a hat-trick (he did anyway later in the game) and he stepped up to take the penalty.

Aguero clearly wasn’t in the right frame of mind after his poor penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski. Fortunately, the Argentina star was given another chance from the spot after VAR ruled that Declan Rice encroached the box during the penalty.

Aguero didn’t make the same mistake twice as he fired the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the VAR drama below:

Aguero’s miss:

Aguero pen saved by Fabianski #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/fiaUncIByv — Ballers Glory live (@ballersglory) August 10, 2019

Aguero’s successful conversion:

Aguero is a very lucky man.