Video: Sky Sports pundit labels Man United’s £80 Maguire transfer “ridiculous” as he reveals fears for Red Devils

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson revealed his thoughts behind Man United signing Harry Maguire from Leicester this summer, and the former Arsenal man isn’t very impressed with the Red Devils’ business.

As per the BBC, Maguire sealed an £80M move to Old Trafford earlier this week, a world-record fee for a defender.

And following this, it seems like United’s deal for Maguire certainly hasn’t impressed Merson, who branded the deal as “ridiculous” on Sky Sports this afternoon.

Paul Merson on Harry Maguire's £80M transfer ?"I worry about United, this is bad business" pic.twitter.com/sGfBQkKDlH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 10, 2019

Merson also stated that he’s ‘worried’ for United ahead of the new season, with his reasoning for this available in the video above.