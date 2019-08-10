What Ernesto Valverde said about talk of Neymar return to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has remained coy on the possibility of signing Neymar in the current transfer window.

The Brazilian winger, who scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 appearances for Barca is eager to leave PSG as claimed by Sky Sports last month. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both linked with a move for Neymar who is valued at €300 million by the Parisians, according to a report from L’Equipe.

SEE MORE: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to battle it out for £273m-rated superstar

Real Madrid were willing to offer PSG a package of €120 million and Luka Modric in exchange for the 27-year old according to SPORT. However, MARCA claimed that Modric has no plans on leaving the Bernabeu.

This puts the ball back in Barca’s court. However, Valverde is unsure about the possibility of Neymar returning to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana manager said as quoted by Goal: “We’ll see what happens. The classic response is that he plays for another team and that’s that.

“All I know is that I’m the manager and I only think about the players I have. They are the ones I’ll be using tomorrow. As it stands, I don’t know what is going to happen.”

There is no doubt that Neymar will be a solid addition to Barcelona and will make them possibly the biggest favourites for the Champions League if he arrived.

However, given the Catalan club’s expenditure this summer, the best way they can sign him is by perhaps offloading some players. Barca still have three weeks to try and bring back their former star.