Real Madrid could reportedly postpone their plans to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer as they need to offload players first.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, as he bagged 17 goals and 13 assists in 57 appearances for the Dutch giants.

That in turn helped them to a domestic double and a run to the Champions League semi-finals, although coach Erik ten Hag has seen his line-up become severely weakened already this summer following the exits of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, they could be set to lose another top talent in Van de Beek, but it’s suggested that his €55m switch to the Bernabeu could be delayed until either January or next summer as the Spanish giants are struggling to offload players to create space in the squad first.

Time will tell if there is any movement on that front in the coming weeks as with the transfer window still open in Spain, developments are still possible to push the Dutchman’s switch through this summer.

However, it sounds as though Madrid may be forced to wait as with the likes of Isco, Mariano, James Rodriguez and others still in the squad coupled with new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, it does appear as though they have many options in that department already.

Mundo Deportivo add that Zinedine Zidane is still keen to land Paul Pogba’s signing this summer, but given the transfer window is now closed in England, it seems highly unlikely that Man Utd will green light an exit now as they can’t bring in an immediate replacement.

In turn, it could be argued that Zidane and Madrid are better off abandoning that pursuit for now, and instead should focus on making room for Van de Beek to arrive and offer more quality and class in the final third this season.