Despite a sixth place finish in the league last season there seems little doubt that Man United are in a much more positive place than they were under previous management. According to reports, Marcus Rashford is also enjoying working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Mirror reported on some comments that Rashford had made in an interview with The times. Rashford had said:

“He [Solskjaer] has brought stability. In the past three years, you were never sure about anything. It might take us some time, but if we all stick to the game plan, work collectively as a team, and we’ve got a good manager who knows the club and who shares the same ambition, who knows what we can achieve.”

United were often negative under Mourinho and always looked like they might struggle to break the opposition down. It was clear the players had some rigid tactical instructions and they didn’t look like a cohesive team as results suffered.

Despite the loss of Romelu Lukaku on deadline day, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will go into the season with high hopes.

They look capable of playing high tempo attacking football with plenty of pace in the attacking areas. It will be interesting to see how they fare this season now that the Norwegian has had a full summer to shape his squad.

Rashford had his best scoring season last year as he hit double figures for goals in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

With Lukaku gone, there’s a clear need for someone to step up and spearhead the attack. This could be the year that Rashford establishes himself as the number one striker in Manchester.