Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring Serbia and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Real Madrid as a replacement for German international Toni Kroos.

Kroos has been a key part of Los Blancos’ side for a number of years now, with the German managing to cement himself a place in the club’s starting XI ever since he joined the club from Bayern Munich a few years ago.

In that time, Kroos has managed to form a brilliant partnership with Luka Modric in Real’s midfield, however given recent reports, it seems like this partnership could be about to come to an end.

According to Don Balon, Real will not be signing Pogba from Man United this summer, however the club are still on the lookout for a player capable of replacing Kroos.

The report also notes that the player Zidane wants to bring in in order to do this is Milinkovic-Savic, with the Frenchman keen to seal a move for the Lazio star should Pogba not move to the Spanish capital in the January window.

Milinkovic-Savic has been brilliant for Lazio these past couple of seasons, thus we’re not surprised to hear that Zidane is keen on bringing him to one of the biggest clubs in the world in the near future.

Kroos had a rather average season for Los Blancos last year, which coincided with one of the worst campaigns in the club’s history.

And now following this, it seems like the former Bayern man could be replaced by Milinkovic-Savic in Real’s starting line-up in the near future.

Another recent report from Don Balon notes that Milinkovic-Savic could be available for around €95M, a fair price for a player of his talent and potential.

Will the Serbian end up at the Bernabeu in the near future? Looks like only time will tell…