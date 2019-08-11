These Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard’s first Premier League lineup as Blues boss, the west London club are tasked with getting one over rivals Manchester United this afternoon.

Frank Lampard has decided to give some of Chelsea’s promising youngsters the chance to shine in his first Premier League outing as Blues boss.

The Chelsea legend has handed opportunities to both Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, the pair were sensational in the Championship last season for Derby and Aston Villa respectively.

The west London club’s backline does look slightly different as David Luis left the Blues for Arsenal on deadline day and Antonio Rudiger is sidelined with an injury.

Chelsea academy graduates Andres Christensen and Kurt Zouma are at the heart of the side’s defence for today’s clash against Manchester United.

In midfield it was expected that Mount could have a chance to start given that superstar N’Golo Kante isn’t back to full fitness – the superstar is on the bench and there could be a massive void in defensive midfield for the Blues today.

It appears as though Mount will be played on the left-wing today in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 formation.

Some fans will be excited to see that Ross Barkley appears to be starting in an attacking midfield role for today’s mammoth season opener, the England international has been in fine form in pre-season.

Barkley could find a new lease of life under Lampard’s tutelage.

Summer signing Christian Pulisic starts on the bench. Lampard can call on Olivier Giroud if the Blues need to chase a goal or if Abraham finds it difficult to lead the line as he returns to the Premier League after a 50/50 spell with Swansea two seasons ago.

Utility man Kenedy is also on the bench for the Premier League giants.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup for this afternoon’s gigantic meeting:

Some fans were massively disappointed that marquee signing Christian Pulisic has been left on the bench, the tricky attacker could’ve been a handful from the get-go for United full-back’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Luke Shaw.

Take a look at some reaction to Lampard’s team selection:

Why no Puliscic wtffffff — Pillicueta (@Pillicueta) August 11, 2019

WHY ISN’T PULISIC STARTING FFSSS — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 11, 2019

Pulisic should be starting, but let’s go lads ?? — Jake? (@18jc_) August 11, 2019

PULISIC ON THE BENCH. CBA… — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) August 11, 2019

No pulisic are you mad — ??????????????KTBFFH (@DanielHarris_) August 11, 2019

Chelsea will be hoping to get their campaign off to a flying start with a victory this afternoon, a win could set the tone for the start of the season as they look to beat their rivals – like United, to a Champions League spot this season.