Loads of Arsenal fans are unhappy with the poor performance of Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Newcastle United today.

The Armenia international just hasn’t got going as an Arsenal player, despite previously showing glimpses of so much ability at previous clubs Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Mkhitaryan now looks low on confidence and seemingly unable to influence games for the Gunners, with these fans rapidly losing patience with him as he continues another season in poor form.

It’s certainly hard to see the 30-year-old improving a great deal at this stage in his career, and he’ll face more competition for his place once summer signings Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos settle and start to be involved from the start of games more often.

For now, Arsenal fans are having to put up with Mkhitaryan ruining the flow of their game in today’s Premier League opener, with the first half proving frustrating so far for Unai Emery’s side…

Mkhitaryan shocking so far. Offering absolutely nothing. Needs to pick things up. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 11, 2019

Mkhitaryan stinks — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) August 11, 2019

Mkhitaryan is rapidly becoming an embarrassment. — Nic English (@nicwenglish) August 11, 2019

23: Mkhitaryan has been so so so poor. Has to do better. ?? 0-0 ? — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 11, 2019

Mkhitaryan can't even do the basics properly. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 11, 2019

Iwobi wondering how he got sold yet Mkhitaryan is still at the club. pic.twitter.com/7etiAvLJRG — Mike. (@mikesanz19) August 11, 2019