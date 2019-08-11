Menu

Arsenal Striker Nicolas Pepe’s replacement scores outstanding goal on his Lille debut

It appears as though Lille will be just fine this season despite losing their star player Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal this summer.

The Telegraph reported Arsenal paid a club record fee of £72m to bring the Ivorian star to The Emirates this summer.

Lille reacted by signing Victor Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi and the Nigerian forward had a huge impact on his debut.

He scored both goals as they beat Nantes 2-1. The opener was the pick of the two goals as he controls a long ball before outpacing the defence to finish.

