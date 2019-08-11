It appears as though Lille will be just fine this season despite losing their star player Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal this summer.

The Telegraph reported Arsenal paid a club record fee of £72m to bring the Ivorian star to The Emirates this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Could’ve done with him today’ – Some Arsenal fans troll Chelsea following Man United loss for this particular reason

Lille reacted by signing Victor Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi and the Nigerian forward had a huge impact on his debut.

20 years old. Home debut. What a goal. Osimhen. My ?? #losc pic.twitter.com/EQbkeSWK65 — Andrew Gibney ? (@Gibney_A) August 11, 2019

He scored both goals as they beat Nantes 2-1. The opener was the pick of the two goals as he controls a long ball before outpacing the defence to finish.