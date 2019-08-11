These Arsenal fans fume at ‘abysmal’ XI put out by Unai Emery as summer signings left on the bench

Arsenal fans are not happy about Unai Emery’s line up put out against Newcastle United this afternoon as the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos are left on the bench.

The Gunners had a fine summer as they spent big on some established stars, but none of them are on show at St James’ Park today.

David Luiz is another new boy only on the bench, along with youngster Gabriel Martinelli, while Kieran Tierney is not yet fit enough to be involved.

Alexandre Lacazette is also a surprise omission from the starting XI, with Emery giving chances to youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line.

Mesut Ozil’s absence also means Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets in the team, which is one particular decision angering many Arsenal fans on Twitter.

That defence also looks slightly dodgy as Callum Chambers gets a rare start after a few years of going out on loan.

No wonder these Gooners aren’t convinced…

That Arsenal XI is abysmal WTF, surely they'd be better prepared to put out a stronger team in the first game. — #FPL Pro ?? (@ProfessionalFPL) August 11, 2019

Wtf is that Arsenal team about — Jason Penman (@jpenman5) August 11, 2019

Awful starting lineup for Arsenal vs. Newcastle. Such a contrast to what it could have been ? #NEWARS — Ben Smith (@BenSmithHull) August 11, 2019

Absolutely no need for Chambers, Mkhitaryan and Xhaka — J (@MainManOzil) August 11, 2019

Mkhitaryan starting, we really do have a retarded manager. This is why I will always be Emery out. https://t.co/fhenXNHMGn — KHVL (@Kanderz_) August 11, 2019

