Menu

These Arsenal fans fume at ‘abysmal’ XI put out by Unai Emery as summer signings left on the bench

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans are not happy about Unai Emery’s line up put out against Newcastle United this afternoon as the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos are left on the bench.

The Gunners had a fine summer as they spent big on some established stars, but none of them are on show at St James’ Park today.

David Luiz is another new boy only on the bench, along with youngster Gabriel Martinelli, while Kieran Tierney is not yet fit enough to be involved.

MORE: Ultimate transfer window XI: Arsenal duo join Man United and Tottenham signings in stunning line up of 2019 summer movers

More Stories / Latest News

Alexandre Lacazette is also a surprise omission from the starting XI, with Emery giving chances to youngsters Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line.

Mesut Ozil’s absence also means Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets in the team, which is one particular decision angering many Arsenal fans on Twitter.

That defence also looks slightly dodgy as Callum Chambers gets a rare start after a few years of going out on loan.

No wonder these Gooners aren’t convinced…

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Dani Ceballos David Luiz Joe Willock Nicolas Pepe Reiss Nelson Unai Emery