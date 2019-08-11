(Photo) AZ Alkmaar stadium damaged during storm

AZ Alkmaar have posted a photo of some damage done to their stadium during the windy storms that have swept across Europe.

The weather has certainly been dramatic in the last couple of days, and it looks like AZ Alkmaar have been given a real headache as one section of their ground has seen the roof partially collapse.

? UPDATE: Geen gewonden bij instorten dak AFAS Stadion. ? Meer info volgt.#AZ pic.twitter.com/mVqBtHMu5h — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) August 10, 2019

According to FourFourTwo, the club say they are pleased to learn no one was harmed by this incident, which is the main thing.

Still, one has to hope we don’t see repeats of this elsewhere, especially while people are attending games.