Arsenal fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Gunners full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the player’s brilliant display against Newcastle this afternoon.

Unai Emery’s side came away from St James’ Park with all three points today, with a single goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proving to be the difference between the two sides.

It was a solid performance from the north London side, who’ll be over the moon to come away from the match with a win to get their 2019/20 Premier League campaign off on the right note.

A number of Arsenal’s stars played well today, however defender Maitland-Niles particularly stood out, with the wing-back giving new Magpies signing Allan Saint-Maximin a tough time on his debut.

The 21-year-old was consistently superb throughout the match, with the Englishman even bagging an assist for his troubles as well, setting up Aubameyang for the game’s only goal.

And Maitland-Niles’ performance didn’t go unnoticed, as a number of Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter after and during the game to praise the youngster for his display today.

And it was fully deserved as well!

Excellent win all things considered. Clean sheet, Aubameyang looking sharp. Thought Maitland-Niles was brilliant. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) August 11, 2019

Willock and Maitland Niles have been a breath of fresh air, taking people on etc — Alan J Gardner (@beardedninerUK) August 11, 2019

Maitland-Niles is a very good player…has matured well #Arsenal — abwajo (@GeorgeAbwajo) August 11, 2019

Man of the match performance from Maitland-Niles ?????? @Arsenal — Hole Jezebel ?? (@koffy_el_jefe) August 11, 2019

Maitland Niles has a good game #NEWARS — L4 Hja ?? (@logistician101) August 11, 2019

Maitland-Niles has been excellent today. — James (@Jamezmcc) August 11, 2019