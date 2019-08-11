Menu

“Breath of fresh air” – Arsenal star lauded by these fans for “brilliant” display in Gunners’ 1-0 win vs Newcastle

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Gunners full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the player’s brilliant display against Newcastle this afternoon.

Unai Emery’s side came away from St James’ Park with all three points today, with a single goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proving to be the difference between the two sides.

It was a solid performance from the north London side, who’ll be over the moon to come away from the match with a win to get their 2019/20 Premier League campaign off on the right note.

A number of Arsenal’s stars played well today, however defender Maitland-Niles particularly stood out, with the wing-back giving new Magpies signing Allan Saint-Maximin a tough time on his debut.

The 21-year-old was consistently superb throughout the match, with the Englishman even bagging an assist for his troubles as well, setting up Aubameyang for the game’s only goal.

And Maitland-Niles’ performance didn’t go unnoticed, as a number of Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter after and during the game to praise the youngster for his display today.

And it was fully deserved as well!

