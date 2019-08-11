Menu

‘Could’ve done with him today’ – Some Arsenal fans troll Chelsea following Man United loss for this particular reason

Chelsea suffered a humiliating defeat to Man United today, as Frank Lampard’s side were put to the sword at Old Trafford in his first PL game in charge of the club.

Goals from Martial, James and a brace from Marcus Rashford proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side started their 2019/20 campaign in style.

It was a bad day at the office for the west London side, who were pretty poor for most of the second half, which is when United scored three of their four goals.

And following this result, Arsenal fans couldn’t help put poke fun at Chelsea on Twitter, with Gunners fans teasing the Blues for selling them David Luiz, a player who could’ve helped reduced the deficit today.

The Brazilian swapped Stamford Bridge for the Emirates on deadline day earlier this week, and following this, fans of the north London side have taken to social media to mock Chelsea for selling them the former PSG man.

In fairness, the Blues probably could’ve done with an experience head like Luiz in their side today!

