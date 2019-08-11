Menu

Video: Dani Ceballos gets whacked in the face celebrating Arsenal goal vs Newcastle

Arsenal new-boy Dani Ceballos joined in the celebrations from the bench as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the team in front against Newcastle.

Watch below as Ceballos joins in the team huddle, only to emerge clutching his face and looking in some discomfort.

It’s not entirely clear how he attained this knock, but obviously it wasn’t anything too serious!

Ceballos later came on off the bench for his Arsenal debut after joining the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in the summer.

Arsenal fans will now be hoping to see what he can do once he links up with his new team-mates on the pitch.

