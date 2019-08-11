Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has reportedly come to an agreement with Real Madrid over a summer transfer as a likely £75million deal seems to edge closer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, who claim Eriksen seems to have struck personal terms with Madrid over a move as Spurs make him available for what looks an attractive price at £75m.

That’s a fee that should please both clubs, with Tottenham making a fair amount on a player who could otherwise leave for free in a year’s time, while Real avoid paying over the odds to fix a problem position.

Los Blancos look in need of more creativity in midfield and Diario Gol note that they seem to be moving for Eriksen over Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who does not seem set to leave Old Trafford.

Man Utd are in a stronger position to hold on to Pogba due to his contract situation, whereas Tottenham surely need to cash in on their star playmaker now.

Real have already raided the Premier League for Eden Hazard this summer, and Eriksen would be another exciting addition for Zinedine Zidane to rebuild his side.

Pogba would no doubt also have been a fine buy for the Spanish giants, but some may well argue Eriksen currently looks the more reliable and consistent player.

The Denmark international has out-shone Pogba in the Premier League in recent times and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club.