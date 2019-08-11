Menu

Frank Lampard suffers embarrassing feat for Chelsea for the first time in over 40 years after 4-0 defeat against Manchester United

Frank Lampard’s dream return to Chelsea certainly didn’t go to plan, the Blues were smashed 4-0 by rivals Manchester United on the legend’s debut.

Manchester United’s devastation of Chelsea today means that Frank Lampard has suffered the heaviest defeat by a Blues boss in their first game since 1978 – over 40 years ago.

The Red Devils completely destroyed the Blues in the final half an hour of the clash which came as a surprise considering how closely contested the tie was in the opening 60 minutes.

Chelsea had no answer to United’s frightening counter-attack and every goal this afternoon stemmed from a fast-paced attack that the Blues were incapable of dealing with.

Here’s a look at the feat that Lampard wouldn’t have wanted to achieve today:

Lampard’s task of bouncing back is about as difficult as you can get, the Chelsea legend has to prepare his side for a European Super Cup clash against Liverpool, as well as a league game against Leicester next week.

Liverpool’s frightening attackers will be licking their lips after Chelsea’s poor performance today.

