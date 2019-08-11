Hannibal Mejbri has been photographed in Manchester United club gear for the first time after his transfer was announced earlier today.

The Red Devils had been linked with the 16-year-old midfielder for some time before sneaking it in on their official site today that they were set to add him to their youth team for the new season, subject to Fifa clearance.

As you can see in the image below from Le Parisien, Mejbri has now been snapped in United club gear, though so far only the blue training shirt rather than the full kit.

Le Parisien also have quotes from the teenager about his feelings about moving to Old Trafford and his ambitions for the club.

Mejbri looks an exciting talent and a player with plenty of ambition – surely one for United fans to keep an eye on in the next couple of years!