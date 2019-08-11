“He just ruined him” – Tony Cascarino gives damning verdict on West Ham star Cresswell’s performance vs Man City

Ex-Premier League star Tony Cascarino gave a damning verdict on Aaron Cresswell’s performance for West Ham against Manchester City yesterday.

The Hammers were ripped apart by Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday afternoon, as they went top of the table following a 5-0 win at the Olympic Stadium.

Goals from Aguero, Jesus and a hat-trick from Raheem Sterling proved to be the difference between the two sides yesterday, as Guardiola’s men secured yet another big win at the home of West Ham.

A number of Hammers stars didn’t exactly have the best games of their lives against City, with one of these seemingly being captain Aaron Cresswell according to Cascarino.

As per Forever West Ham, when speaking on TalkSport, Cascarino slammed Cresswell, stating that the defender “got absolutely took to pieces by Mahrez yesterday. He just ruined him.”

Now, Mahrez himself is one of the best and trickiest wingers in the Premier League, and there’s certainly no shame in being outplayed by the Algerian.

However, if West Ham are to improve on the 10th-placed finish they managed last year, players like Cresswell are going to have to do better against tough opposition.

It’ll be interesting to see how West Ham do this year following the acquisitions of stars like Fornals and Haller.

However, if the club are going to push for the European places, they’re going to have to improve their displays against the top sides.