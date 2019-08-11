These Chelsea fans were livid with the team after this afternoon’s ’embarrassing’ 4-0 defeat vs Manchester United, not exactly the start Lampard would’ve hoped for.

After a closely contested first-half between the two sides Chelsea seemed to fall off the wagon in the final half an hour of today’s season opener against rivals Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put the sword to a helpless defence and destroyed the Blues with their devastating counter-attack.

Chelsea’s defence simply had no answer for United’s attacking stars like Marcus Rashford.

One star that faced a large amount of criticism from fans following their performance was club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard simply doesn’t have what it takes to be a solid full-back anymore – the modern style of winger seems to run riot when facing up agains the ace.

Perhaps the decision to use Azpilicueta as a centre-back a few years ago has come back to bite the Blues, the silver lining is that youngster Reece James will now look increasingly likely to take the first-choice right-back spot once he returns from injury.

Check out some reaction below:

Pathetic from Chelsea, embarrassing and humiliating I done with this club man — Jamie (@Jamie_Blake16) August 11, 2019

It’s gonna be a long, long season — The Blues (@TheBlues___) August 11, 2019

Azpi is not a modern day RB, I really respect him but he just gets on my nerves , really need to replace him .

Kovacic and Emerson were the best Chelsea players for me. Oh and I miss Eden — TS (@Trip1fan) August 11, 2019

Embarrassing. This man can’t come soon enough. Time to hang up the boots Azpi. pic.twitter.com/vt2vGGDOCe — Armin? (@Armin_CFC) August 11, 2019

I NEVER WANT TO SEE AZPILICUETA PLAY FOR THIS CLUB AGAIN — M?? (@TacticalCFC) August 11, 2019

Azpilicueta doesn’t belong to this level anymore man. — Super Frank (@ChelseaAction) August 11, 2019

Azpilicueta has no reason to ever play for Chelsea again — Para (@Paracelsus) August 11, 2019

Azpilicueta is actually finished. His pace is going up down every day and he was never a very fast player. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) August 11, 2019

The decline of Azpilicueta has been so sad to see. He’s only 29, he shouldn’t have dropped too this level so early. Considering he was one of our most consistent performers for several years. — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) August 11, 2019

Chelsea face Liverpool next on Wednesday evening in the European Super Cup before hosting Leicester in the league on Sunday.

After today’s half-hearted showing the Blues will be hoping that they aren’t embarrassed for the second time in the space of a few days against the Reds.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be licking their lips after seeing the Blues’ inability to stop the counter today.