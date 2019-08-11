Inter Milan have been searching desperately all summer for a new striker and it looked like they had finally got their man when they unveiled Romelu Lukaku last week. According to reports they still want to sign one more.

According to Corriere della Sera via Football Italia they have been trying to sign former Man City striker Edin Dzeko from Roma as a potential back up option.

Roma had been asking for an Inter striker in exchange but it’s not Mauro Icardi as you might expect.

According to the report Roma had asked for 17 year old Sebastiano Esposito as the player in exchange for their main striker of the past few years.

It would be a very surprising move considering Dzeko has scored 62 league goals over has past four seasons in roma while Esposito has yet to make his Serie A debut.

There was a similar situation last season where Inter agreed to swap Nicolo Zaniolo as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to Milan. One year on and Nainggolan has departed Inter whereas Zaniolo was outstanding last season and even went on to make his debut for the Italy national team.

Considering Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from Man United last week there isn’t such a pressing need to bring another player in but it seems clear that Conte wants another experienced option up front.

The BBC reported that Lukaku cost £74m so you wouldn’t imagine that Inter are in any position to spend much more money this summer.

Lukaku wasn’t missed in Manchester this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ran out 4-0 winners over Chelsea.