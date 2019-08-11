There was something awful, yet intriguing about watching Jose Mourinho being a pundit on the Man United vs Chelsea game this afternoon. Essentially he was commenting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s efforts to clean up the mess that Mourinho made during his time in charge.

During that punditry he revealed possible regret over not being able to sign Harry Maguire during his time in charge.

As reported by The Mirror, Mourinho was asked during his punditry if Maguire was the type of player he had been looking for. The Portuguese ex-manager admitted: “”You’re right, one year later!”

Mourinho named Harry Maguire as his Man of the Match after his outstanding debut performance in their 4-0 over Chelsea.

Man United often looked disjointed all over the pitch under Mourinho but they looked particularly shaky in defence during his tenure. It’s worth noting that Mourinho made little reference to the performances of Luke Shaw or Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The two full backs looked miles ahead in terms of performance compared to the likes of Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia or Matteo Darmian who often played during Mourinho’s time in charge.

There’s little doubt that they are much more enjoyable to watch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but they will need to show a consistent level of performance over the season.