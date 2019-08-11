Menu

Jose Mourinho’s sly dig towards Manchester United star during coverage of clash vs Chelsea

Jose Mourinho couldn’t help himself whilst covering Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea, the former Red Devils boss aimed this dig at Luke Shaw.

On his debut for Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho decided to aim a sly dig at Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw whilst he was covering the Red Devils’ mammoth season opener against Chelsea.

Mourinho’s troubled relationship with Shaw during his time as United boss was very well documented, the Portuguese football icon publicly blasted the Southampton academy graduate on several occasions during his reign.

Take a look at what Mourinho had to say on the England international below:

United had looked lucky to be ahead at the break when Mourinho made his comments, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put any doubts to bed by firing three goals against the Blues in the final half an hour of the clash – ensuring a emphatic 4-0 victory over their rivals.

If we ignore Mourinho’s personal vendetta with Shaw, the former United and Chelsea boss is in fact making a valid claim that Solskjaer may need to address in the future.

However, Shaw could flourish with the licence to charge forward even more for the Red Devils as summer signing Harry Maguire will be on hand to pick up the slack at the back if today’s performance is anything to go by.

Fans will be hoping that Shaw can maintain his fitness this season so he can start to prove why the Manchester outfit splashed the cash on him all those years ago.

