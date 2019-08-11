Arsenal reportedly look to have been given hope of securing the signing of Sami Khedira despite the transfer window now being closed for Premier League clubs.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with the Gunners this summer, though a move could seemingly not be agreed before deadline day.

However, a report from Calciomercato, as translated by Football Italia, states that this now makes it increasingly likely that Juventus will terminate Khedira’s contract and allow him a free transfer.

The report explains that Khedira rejected other offers as he only wanted to join Arsenal, and that Juve may now be keen to get his big wages off their bill.

Arsenal could do with an upgrade in the defensive midfield department, with Khedira still looking superior to someone like Granit Xhaka, even if he is no longer at his peak.

The 32-year-old is also an experienced winner, having picked up major trophies everywhere he’s been, as well as at international level.

One imagines Arsenal’s largely inexperienced squad would benefit from having someone like that around, so fans will surely now be hoping Juventus do decide to part ways with him and allow him a move outside of the transfer window.