‘Like Yaya Toure’ – These Arsenal fans praise youngster’s ‘powerful’ first-half performance vs Newcastle

Some Arsenal fans are excited by the first-half display on show from this highly-rated youngster, the ace was the Gunners’ live wire in the opening 45 minutes.

The first-half of the encounter has been relatively quiet, the Gunners have largely failed to stamp their authority on the clash and they’ve struggled to create clear-cut chances against Newcastle so far.

The best chance of the half fell to the Magpies when Jonjo Shelvey’s thunderous strike rattled against the post.

Youngster Joe Willock was the Gunners’ brightest spark in the first-half, fellow academy graduate Reiss Nelson struggled to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes.

Willock has looked energetic and exciting, the 19-year-old was always positive when he was on the ball – running at Newcastle’s defenders and attempting to spark killer attacks.

The attacking midfielder also showed his great work-rate and character with his defensive contribution during the half.

Check out some reaction to the England youth international’s display so far:

Willock has been tipped for a bright future and the ace will be hoping to win himself some more first-team opportunities, if fan reaction is anything to go by the ace certainly doesn’t look out of place in the starting eleven.

