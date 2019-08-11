Some Arsenal fans are excited by the first-half display on show from this highly-rated youngster, the ace was the Gunners’ live wire in the opening 45 minutes.

The first-half of the encounter has been relatively quiet, the Gunners have largely failed to stamp their authority on the clash and they’ve struggled to create clear-cut chances against Newcastle so far.

The best chance of the half fell to the Magpies when Jonjo Shelvey’s thunderous strike rattled against the post.

Youngster Joe Willock was the Gunners’ brightest spark in the first-half, fellow academy graduate Reiss Nelson struggled to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes.

Willock has looked energetic and exciting, the 19-year-old was always positive when he was on the ball – running at Newcastle’s defenders and attempting to spark killer attacks.

The attacking midfielder also showed his great work-rate and character with his defensive contribution during the half.

Check out some reaction to the England youth international’s display so far:

Willock shifting through the gears like Yaya Toure. Kid is a powerhouse. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) August 11, 2019

Willock belongs at this level — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) August 11, 2019

Joe Willock’s been really impressive so far. The kid has everything. Going forward like a tank, making tackles and defending like Maldini. Yaya Toure’s legacy isn’t ready — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) August 11, 2019

If Joe Willock continues like this he won’t lose his place. pic.twitter.com/if0U8NxlQE — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) August 11, 2019

Joe Willock feels a lot like Abou Diaby. Long stride, similar touch on the ball, powerful. Promising! #afc #joewillock — Per Kårén (@PerKaren) August 11, 2019

Willock is the player we've missed in MF for years, even if he's not well polished yet he can handle body-to-body contact really well. Drives the ball forward when needed. Look forward to seeing him stride forward from deeper at some point. — #Minichats ????? (@MinichatsShow) August 11, 2019

Joe Willock bossing it. — Anywhere Arsenal (@AnywhereArsenal) August 11, 2019

Joe Willock is fantastic, if he keeps this up, he could keep his place. — TheUnaiView (@TheUnaiView) August 11, 2019

Willock has been tipped for a bright future and the ace will be hoping to win himself some more first-team opportunities, if fan reaction is anything to go by the ace certainly doesn’t look out of place in the starting eleven.