(Photo) Liverpool fan gets a bloody nose after crashing into lamp-post in pursuit of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC
A young Liverpool fan was left with a bloody nose after crashing into a lamp-post to try to get the attention of Reds star Mohamed Salah.

See the tweet below for a fuller account of what happened, with Salah showing what a class act he is by going back and getting photos with the fans.

It’s clear to see one poor kid ended up in a pretty bad way after colliding with the lamp-post, but perhaps it was worth it after all as he got the chance to meet one of his heroes.

Salah is one of the biggest names in world football and scored his first goal of the season in Liverpool’s opening day win over Norwich City.

