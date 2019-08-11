A number of Manchester United fans are happy to see Nemanja Matic has not made the starting line up to take on Chelsea this afternoon.

The Red Devils take on the Blues at Old Trafford in a tricky opening day Premier League clash, with Matic performing poorly for much of last season and pre-season.

The Serbia international has now finally been axed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has gone instead for a midfield three of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

That looks a lot stronger from Man Utd, with McTominay looking much improved in pre-season and like this could finally be his season to become a key player for MUFC.

Pereira, meanwhile, needs to step up after failing to take his first-team chances up to now.

United have also handed debuts to summer signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, though Daniel James is only on the bench, with Jesse Lingard preferred on the right-hand side of attack.

Here’s some reaction from United fans ahead of the big game…

No Matic, bring on the three points https://t.co/Z2ZTyqo9eU — Rooney The Legend (@Devils_United20) August 11, 2019

No Matic ? — Jake Winwood (@jake97winwood) August 11, 2019

NO MATIC BUT AM9 AND SLABHEAD AND AWB IM HARD https://t.co/g79cySNshW — Ronan (@Ronan__RC) August 11, 2019

NO MATIC SUIIIIIIIII — AJ ? (@DexterousDeGea) August 11, 2019

No Matic and Mata ?? Ole lineup masterclass pic.twitter.com/U0yifHBnYy https://t.co/vS0J8oq0Qq — Marc (@MUFCMarc) August 11, 2019

No Matic Joy!!!!! — Khunlay (@Tha_SlimDaddy) August 11, 2019

No Young, No Mata, No Matic, No Phil Jones.. Thank God !! ? ? — Francisco (@fran_js10) August 11, 2019