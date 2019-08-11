Manchester United are reportedly in talks over selling Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez to Serie A clubs before the end of the transfer window in Italy.

The Red Devils can no longer sign players after the deadline for Premier League clubs passed earlier this week, but it looks like they’re still prepared to gamble on losing Pogba and Sanchez.

Neither player has been anywhere near their best in their time at Old Trafford so far, with Sanchez in particular proving a huge disappointment after looking so good at Arsenal.

Pogba, meanwhile, cost more money so is the victim of big expectations, but it’s certainly clear he’s been inconsistent and generally sparked mainly negative headlines for much of his time in England.

Unsurprisingly then, it seems Man Utd are willing to let Pogba seal a transfer to Juventus if they receive their £150million asking price for the France international.

The 26-year-old could be a fine signing for Juve, who are said to be ready to sell the likes of Paulo Dybala and others to help the move happen.

Meanwhile, United have also held talks over loaning Sanchez to Roma, which makes sense as a decent next move for the Chile international.