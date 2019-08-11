Jose Mourinho sends damning message to former clubs Man United and Chelsea on Sky Sports punditry debut

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is making his punditry debut with Sky Sports this afternoon for the big game at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on Frank Lampard’s Blues in what feels like the least optimistic mood going into a new season for both clubs for quite some time.

United have gone two seasons in a row without a trophy, and finished outside the top four last season, while Chelsea scraped in with help from some dire end-of-season form from Arsenal in particular.

Since then, the west Londoners have replaced experienced manager Maurizio Sarri with a relative novice in Lampard, and have lost star player Eden Hazard whilst also being under a transfer ban.

It’s no doubt looking a big ask for either of these big names to be among the title challengers this season, and Mourinho made that clear with some damning remarks in the Sky Sports studio this afternoon.

When asked who could win the league, he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: “Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool, and then Man City B team.”