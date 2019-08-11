Man United clear star to leave for Champions League giants in hugely risky deal following close of Premier League transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sanction Paul Pogba’s departure to Juventus even though the transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs.

The France international’s future has been up in the air for much of this summer, and it seems speculation is not about to die down.

Inconveniently for English sides, teams in Europe can still buy players, meaning Pogba could still be on his way out at the start of this season despite Man Utd not being able to sign a replacement until January.

While it seems unthinkable that the Red Devils would consider allowing such a situation to arise, it seems they’re prepared to do it, according to the Daily Express.

The report states United could still sell Pogba to Juventus if they receive £150million, and won’t stand in the way of the 26-year-old’s exit.

It’s also claimed that Juventus remain determined to get Pogba in and could sell players to help afford his huge transfer fee.

United fans will surely now be hoping there’s no chance of Pogba leaving, even if some would have gladly seen him gone earlier in the summer.

For all his flaws, allowing a proven performer like Pogba to leave now would be a huge risk as there’s surely no one in this squad who can step up and replace him.

MUFC are already looking weak enough going into the new season so could do without playing the first half of the campaign without a top class midfield player.