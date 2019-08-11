Manchester United’s XI to take on Chelsea has reportedly been leaked online, though it is not yet officially confirmed.

According to the Manchester Evening News, all three of United’s summer signings could be in line to start against the Blues this afternoon, with Harry Maguire alongside Victor Lindelof in central defence.

There are also apparent starts for young duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, presumably making up the Red Devils’ right flank.

One highly questionable call, however, if this line up is accurate, is the inclusion of Nemanja Matic from the start, as the Serbia international was poor for much of last season and has also looked off the pace in pre-season.

However, he is also one of the more experienced members of this squad and perhaps a solid, reliable option in a big-six encounter like this one.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope to see all three of their new recruits in action of this is indeed the line up Solskjaer ends up going with…

The leaked United team reads: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, James, Rashford, Martial.