Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba blamed for current Manchester United predicament

It definitely feels like the start of a new season as Graeme Souness is laying into Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba already.

The pundit has taken aim at Pogba and also former Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku over the club’s current predicament as they find themselves out of the Champions League and facing another difficult season ahead.

As noted in Souness’ column in the Times, Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid, though the Scot suggests they might be unconvinced about spending too much on him due to his patchy form at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Souness also laid into Lukaku, who recently left for Inter Milan, singling out these two players as the reason Man Utd are in the state they’re in.

The Belgium international may not have been at his best for most of his time with MUFC, but his exit now leaves them rather worryingly relying on youngster Marcus Rashford to be first choice up front in 2019/20.

“If I’m sitting in Manchester United’s dressing room today, I’m glad Romelu Lukaku has gone and don’t want Paul Pogba in there with me either if he’s not up for the fight ahead and is also keen to get away,” Souness said.

“They’re as responsible as anybody for the predicament United are in, yet have effectively said to their teammates: ‘It’s everybody else’s fault.’ No, let’s get it right, lads, you’re part of the reason United are not in the Champions League this year.

“Real Madrid are looking to nick Pogba on the cheap because they’re suspicious of his form for United, while Inter haggled over the asking price for Lukaku because he didn’t pull up any trees at Old Trafford either.”