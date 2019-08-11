Manchester United cannot realistically rely on Marcus Rashford to be their first choice striker for the season ahead, according to pundit Graeme Souness.

The Red Devils look to have taken a big risk this summer by selling Romelu Lukaku with seemingly no plan to replace him in the transfer market.

Lukaku left late on in the summer to join Inter Milan, and it now looks as though Rashford will have to be first choice up front in the season ahead.

And while the England international has long looked a big prospect at Old Trafford, there do seem to be legitimate question-marks over his current suitability for such a big role.

Souness certainly has his doubts, as he writes in the Times about the 21-year-old still needing time to develop out wide as his finishing remains inconsistent.

“I’m not convinced he (Rashford) is ready for it yet. Time is still on his side, of course, but I’m looking for more consistency and 20-plus goals a season from him rather than the 10 he scored in 33 League games last season,” Souness said.

United fans will be hoping Rashford can prove his critics wrong, but it’s a big ask for such a young player, even if he has done well and gained experience in the first-team in the last few years.