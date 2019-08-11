Manchester City are reportedly planning to rival Real Madrid for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in the future.

According to Diario Gol, the France international looks set to be a top target for Pep Guardiola next summer as he’ll pursue a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Mbappe has been world class in his career so far with PSG and Monaco, as well as for last summer’s World Cup-winning French national team.

It would no doubt be exciting to see the 20-year-old come to the Premier League next, with Diario Gol suggesting Man City’s interest could force Real to look at alternatives.

The report states that Los Blancos are already considering trying a move for another exciting young talent in the form of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz in case the Mbappe deal becomes too complicated.

City fans are used to seeing the world’s best players rock up at the Etihad Stadium, but the signing of Mbappe would truly be a next-level statement signing.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is, but one imagines MCFC are one of the few clubs in the world who could afford it.